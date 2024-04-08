NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $887.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.66. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

