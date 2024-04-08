O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 41,288 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NULV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 73,692 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.