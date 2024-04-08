O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 41,288 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 73,692 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

