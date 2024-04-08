O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.