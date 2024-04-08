O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $38.95 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 10.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,752 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

