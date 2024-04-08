O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,030. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

