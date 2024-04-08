O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Invests $90,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Intel by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 29,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 112,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,647,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,696,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

