Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $74,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

