Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.30 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $897.15 million and $34.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.87 or 0.05040138 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00024753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003844 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12533577 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,025,111.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.