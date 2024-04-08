OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,117. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

