Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,180,000 after acquiring an additional 246,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after acquiring an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

