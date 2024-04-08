Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.01. Ocugen shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 13,635,983 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ocugen

Ocugen Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ocugen by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.