Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.01. Ocugen shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 13,635,983 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Ocugen
Ocugen Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Ocugen
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ocugen by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocugen
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.