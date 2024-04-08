Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.