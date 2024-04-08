Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

