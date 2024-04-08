Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

