Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

