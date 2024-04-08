Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Invesco worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Invesco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 32,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.