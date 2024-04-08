Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

