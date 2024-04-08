Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,498,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $302.95 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average is $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

