Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,187 shares during the period. Denny’s accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Denny’s worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Denny’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Denny’s by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.5 %

DENN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

