Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

View Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.