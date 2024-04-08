Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,686 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,996,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 86.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

JOUT stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $465.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

