Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

