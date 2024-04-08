Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,808 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

