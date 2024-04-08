Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $8,501,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 318,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $223.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.03. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

