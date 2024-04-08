ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 8.7% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $79.98. 2,312,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,344. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

