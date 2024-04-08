Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. 1,670,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.