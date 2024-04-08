Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises approximately 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Onsemi worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 33.3% in the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

