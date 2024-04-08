Oppenheimer Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $444.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.86. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

