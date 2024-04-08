OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

OPRX opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.98. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

