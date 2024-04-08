Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,391,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $146,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 164,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.99. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

