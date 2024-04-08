Orbler Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $152.34 million and $278,057.00 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

