Orchid Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Orchid has a total market cap of $145.85 million and $4.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00014318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00016294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,290.41 or 0.99963449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00010982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00130382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13838788 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,721,999.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.