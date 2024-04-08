ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 2.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.69. 33,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 550,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $718.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 606,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

