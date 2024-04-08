OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.11

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.11 and last traded at $142.97, with a volume of 3531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

