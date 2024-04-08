Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.574 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.51. 2,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
