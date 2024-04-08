Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.53

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 76828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.