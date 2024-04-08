PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $518.71 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $518.71 million and $7.49 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 800,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.59889204 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,370,821.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

