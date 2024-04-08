Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

PTVE stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

