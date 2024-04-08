Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down to $81.47

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $79.69. Palomar shares last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 27,764 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Palomar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

