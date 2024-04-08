Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.
Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pan American Silver Price Performance
PAAS stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Further Reading
