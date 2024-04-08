Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.03. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 1,787,019 shares changing hands.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 203,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,361,000 after acquiring an additional 176,979 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 869,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

