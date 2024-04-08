Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. 310,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

