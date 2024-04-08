Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$34.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.20.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

POU opened at C$28.66 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $980,943. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

