Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $566.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.