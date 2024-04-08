Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $566.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

