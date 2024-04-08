Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Parsons

Parsons Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parsons by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Parsons by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Parsons by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.