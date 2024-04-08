Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of PAY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

