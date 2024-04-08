Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 801 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.03. 445,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,066. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

