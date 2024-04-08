Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,658 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

