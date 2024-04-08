Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.48. 2,259,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,936. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.